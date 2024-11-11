Atria Investments Inc Purchases 7,724 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.15% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,676,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,424,000 after acquiring an additional 999,068 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 282.2% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 137.5% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 458,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,051 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

