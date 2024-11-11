Atria Investments Inc Has $8.50 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $269.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $294.77 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $218.63 and a one year high of $301.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, President Michael Robert Pesch sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total transaction of $2,103,020.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 33,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,685.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Robert Pesch sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total transaction of $2,103,020.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 33,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,685.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total value of $1,992,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at $21,625,146.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $6,892,280. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.