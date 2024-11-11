Atria Investments Inc Has $8.20 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,107 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,087,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $799,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $134,987,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $6,519,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Melius Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Daiwa America lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $72.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

