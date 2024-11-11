Atria Investments Inc Has $12.69 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 100.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 41.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.03.

Shopify Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $87.12 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.81.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.