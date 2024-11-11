Assetmark Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,757 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.08% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $13,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 245.4% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DFNM stock opened at $48.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.