Assetmark Inc. Buys 904 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $12,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $168.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $129.02 and a 12-month high of $176.03. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.63 and a 200 day moving average of $166.82.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 42.52%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

