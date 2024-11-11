Assetmark Inc. Buys 26,908 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,908 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.83 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.64.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

