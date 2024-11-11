Assetmark Inc. Acquires 10,539 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 122.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 203.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 164.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VGT stock opened at $624.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $433.80 and a 12-month high of $626.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

