Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Has $836,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $195.35 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.63 and a 1 year high of $195.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.06 and its 200-day moving average is $181.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

