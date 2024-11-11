Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.0% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $189.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $524.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $190.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.31.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Read Our Latest Report on ORCL

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.