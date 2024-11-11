Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Maiden Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VUG stock opened at $408.08 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $282.59 and a 12 month high of $408.73. The firm has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $383.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.92.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

