Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.6% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.6% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 target price (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,166.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,006 shares of company stock valued at $33,727,766 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $536.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.49 and a 52-week high of $538.49. The firm has a market cap of $191.07 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

