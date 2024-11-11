Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC owned about 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,045 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 341,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 112,290 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 49,995 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 316,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 58,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 313,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter.

BSJR stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $22.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

