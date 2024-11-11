Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,718,000 after buying an additional 3,774,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after purchasing an additional 523,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 150.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,211,000 after purchasing an additional 494,049 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $95.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

