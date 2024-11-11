Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in FedEx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after buying an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $674,336,000 after buying an additional 578,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FedEx by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,312,000 after buying an additional 121,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,219,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $365,626,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $286.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $234.45 and a 12 month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

