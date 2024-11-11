Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ (ARQT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.46.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 117.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,236.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,236.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $43,530.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,409.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,094 shares of company stock valued at $492,157. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,663,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,471,000 after acquiring an additional 91,803 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 9,816,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after buying an additional 269,904 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $17,640,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 808,500 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

