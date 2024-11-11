Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.50 and last traded at $108.50, with a volume of 211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACA. Barclays initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arcosa

Arcosa Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.52 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 5.17%. Arcosa’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,198.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arcosa news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,198.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Demetriou purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,001.10. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 10.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.