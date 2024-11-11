Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ADM opened at $52.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.