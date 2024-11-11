Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.24) and last traded at GBX 705 ($9.18), with a volume of 250395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.30).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.50) target price on shares of Aquis Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.
