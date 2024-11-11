Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $27.50. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Optoelectronics traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 198813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

AAOI has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,473.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,617,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,596,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 515,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 442,277 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 550.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 347,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 308,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

