AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.66, but opened at $26.00. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 617,647 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.
View Our Latest Research Report on AU
AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 8.7 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,101,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 878,717 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,396,000 after buying an additional 181,081 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,292 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 120,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,380 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 83,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,920,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $610,378,000 after buying an additional 80,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AngloGold Ashanti
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- DuPont Is the Unexpected Benefactor of the AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.