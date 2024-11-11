AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.66, but opened at $26.00. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 617,647 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,101,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 878,717 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,396,000 after buying an additional 181,081 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,292 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 120,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,380 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 83,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,920,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $610,378,000 after buying an additional 80,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

