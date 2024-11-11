Analysts Set Expectations for Kinross Gold FY2026 Earnings

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of KGC stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $10.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $278,486,000 after buying an additional 497,531 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,194,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,218,000 after purchasing an additional 194,700 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,199,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $780,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.