Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Trex (TREX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Trex (NYSE: TREX):

10/29/2024 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $67.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2024 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $72.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $67.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $77.00 to $73.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/19/2024 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $74.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.42 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Trex by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trex by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 324,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after buying an additional 240,989 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

