Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.0 million-$77.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.7 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.040-0.060 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amplitude from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Amplitude stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,719. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.31. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.98 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

