American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Finviz reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of AMH opened at $36.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

