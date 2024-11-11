Alaska Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alaska Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,427 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 8.5% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alaska Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $56,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,213,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 443.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 117,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IJH opened at $66.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.53.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Time to Go Long Costco After the Stock Hits New Heights?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 2 Stocks Super Micro Computer Investors Can Swap Into
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Under-the-Radar Healthcare Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.