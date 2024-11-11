Alaska Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alaska Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,427 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 8.5% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alaska Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $56,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,213,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 443.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 117,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $66.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.53.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.