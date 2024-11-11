Alaska Permanent Capital Management Increases Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 129.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 198.6% in the second quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBCA stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.94. 130,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

