Alan Gray Buys 2,000 Shares of Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Stock

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL – Get Free Report) insider Alan Gray acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.36 ($4.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,720.00 ($9,748.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Data#3 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 29th were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Data#3’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. Data#3’s payout ratio is 92.86%.

About Data#3

Data#3 Limited engages in the provision of information technology (IT) solutions and services in Australia, Fiji, and the Pacific Islands. The company offers cloud solutions, such as public and private cloud, Azure, and modern data center solutions; modern workplace solutions, including collaboration, end user devices, and systems management; and security solutions comprising data security and privacy, cloud security, identity and access management, infrastructure end point security, and security monitoring and analytics.

