Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $22.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

ATSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

