Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $204.00 to $208.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.50.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,448. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $129.99 and a 12 month high of $199.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.14 and its 200 day moving average is $169.29.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.02). Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,657.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,657.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total transaction of $826,590.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares in the company, valued at $14,575,342.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

