AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.20.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total transaction of $184,854.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,343.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $372,615. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,376,000 after buying an additional 179,395 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth approximately $924,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 53.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 37.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AVAV stock opened at $227.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.45. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $116.51 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

