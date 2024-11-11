Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,738 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,763,437.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $494.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.72.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

