Addison Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 62,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,715 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCW opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.