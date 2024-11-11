Addison Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $64.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $64.34.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

