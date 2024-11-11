Addison Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 223,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

