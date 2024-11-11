Addison Advisors LLC Buys 582 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 178,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $296.71 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $214.06 and a 52-week high of $297.37. The stock has a market cap of $445.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.09 and its 200-day moving average is $271.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

