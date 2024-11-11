Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $5.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $858.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.99% and a negative net margin of 126.49%. The company had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,680,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,869,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,312,000 after purchasing an additional 102,134 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,601,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after purchasing an additional 189,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,008.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,262,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,733,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,597,000 after acquiring an additional 834,253 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

