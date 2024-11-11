Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Acumen Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ABOS opened at $3.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 17.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.04. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABOS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Acumen Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABOS

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.