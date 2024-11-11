Access Investment Management LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Access Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Access Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of CWST traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.23. 6,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,545. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $109.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 888.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $411.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.59 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

CWST has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $184,781.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,088.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

