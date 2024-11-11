Access Investment Management LLC Makes New $16.18 Million Investment in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 327,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,179,000. Smurfit Westrock accounts for approximately 4.9% of Access Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Access Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Smurfit Westrock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of SW stock opened at $52.31 on Monday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 672.22%.

SW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Smurfit Westrock from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SW

Smurfit Westrock Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.