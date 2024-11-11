Access Investment Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Access Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. Access Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Ladder Capital worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 96,573 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 32.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,091,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 266,693 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 353,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 545,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Ladder Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

LADR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 78,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,985. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 54.44, a quick ratio of 54.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $12.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $128.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 548,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,571.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $303,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,153.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 548,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,571.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

