AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $172.70 and last traded at $174.65. 6,080,039 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 5,325,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $218.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.78. The stock has a market cap of $310.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 215.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

