AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.4% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,349,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.82.
AbbVie Stock Performance
NYSE ABBV traded down $24.61 on Monday, hitting $174.89. 3,241,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312,051. The company has a market capitalization of $309.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.58 and its 200 day moving average is $180.78. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.28%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Featured Articles
