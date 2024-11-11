572 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in CSW Industrials by 956.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 376,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 39.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,745,000 after purchasing an additional 340,904 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 1.1 %

CSWI opened at $420.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.42. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.27 and a 52 week high of $422.09.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $393,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,334,891.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

