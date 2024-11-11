5,339 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Kennebec Savings Bank

Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,990,991,000 after acquiring an additional 673,243 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,177,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,518,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,035,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,333,000 after buying an additional 391,127 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,632,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,635,000 after buying an additional 428,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,578,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.6 %

CCI stock opened at $105.85 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 221.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup set a $128.00 target price on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.87.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

