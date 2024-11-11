504,439 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 504,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,779,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Genpact at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Genpact by 4,717.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 54.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE:G opened at $45.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 14.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

