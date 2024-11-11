4,850 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $58.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

