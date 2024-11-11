4,617 Shares in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Bought by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.24. 241,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $85.87.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.