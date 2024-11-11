2,838 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Bought by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Roku by 138.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 342,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 645.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 191,831 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 1.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,096,000 after acquiring an additional 159,785 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Roku by 116.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 158,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 6,522.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 155,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,608.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,776 shares of company stock worth $5,267,305 in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $73.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.19. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 2.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

