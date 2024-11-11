21,016 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Acquired by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Qorvo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,591,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,298,000 after buying an additional 93,068 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 35.0% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,123,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,665,000 after purchasing an additional 550,111 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 17,255.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 23.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 832,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,429,000 after purchasing an additional 160,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $142.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.75.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $70.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.49. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.19 and a 12-month high of $130.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.89.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,779.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

